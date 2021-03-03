AMC Leadership Visits Fairchild

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, prepare to perform a use of force training simulation at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 3, 2021. Afterwards, the AMC command team spoke with Fairchild defenders about their contribution to the AMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

