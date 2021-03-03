AMC Leadership Visits Fairchild

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, speak with speak with 92nd Security Forces Squadron leadership about the latest innovations and improvements in use of force training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 3, 2021. The AMC command team participated in a hands-on, shoot and move demonstration with the 92nd SFS and spoke with Fairchild defenders about their contribution to the AMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

