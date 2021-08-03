The next step

Senior Airman Kyle Molnar, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads a technical order while conducting a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. Technical orders describe instructions for a variety of job functions crew chiefs perform while conducting inspections and maintenance on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

