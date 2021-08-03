Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The next step [Image 4 of 4]

    The next step

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Kyle Molnar, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads a technical order while conducting a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. Technical orders describe instructions for a variety of job functions crew chiefs perform while conducting inspections and maintenance on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    VIRIN: 210308-F-UJ876-1124
    This work, The next step [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

