Senior Airman Kyle Molnar, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads a technical order while conducting a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. Technical orders describe instructions for a variety of job functions crew chiefs perform while conducting inspections and maintenance on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6547053
|VIRIN:
|210308-F-UJ876-1124
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.84 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The next step [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
