    Through the looking glass [Image 3 of 4]

    Through the looking glass

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Joshua Knight, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, looks out of a C-17 Globemaster III window while conducting a pre-flight inspection at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. During pre-flight inspections, crew chiefs perform a variety of tasks to ensure the aircraft’s mission and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

