    FOD check! [Image 1 of 4]

    FOD check!

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing search for foreign object debris on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. Members of the 911th AW conduct routine FOD walks to ensure the flight line is clear of any loose objects that could get sucked into and destroy an aircraft engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6547050
    VIRIN: 210308-F-UJ876-1058
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.9 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD check! [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

