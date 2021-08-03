FOD check!

Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing search for foreign object debris on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. Members of the 911th AW conduct routine FOD walks to ensure the flight line is clear of any loose objects that could get sucked into and destroy an aircraft engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US