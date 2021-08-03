Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Light change [Image 2 of 4]

    Light change

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Squadron remove the cover from a C-17 Globemaster III wing tip light at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 8, 2021. Airmen conduct a variety of maintenance tasks to ensure aircraft readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6547051
    VIRIN: 210308-F-UJ876-1080
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light change [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FOD check!
    Light change
    Through the looking glass
    The next step

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense

    C-17

    DoD

    Pittsburgh

    Globemaster III

    Air Force Reserve

    Airman Magazine

    911th Airlift Wing

    Air Force

    Maintenance

    "4th Air Force

    TAGS

    DoD
    DMA
    AFRC
    USAF
    AirmanMagazine
    4thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT