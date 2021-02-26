Senator group photo

911th Airlift Wing leadership, Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson and his staff take advantage of a photo opportunity in front of a C-17 Globemaster III inside the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. The two-bay hangar is one of many base upgrades following the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

