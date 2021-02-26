Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senator group photo [Image 5 of 6]

    Senator group photo

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    911th Airlift Wing leadership, Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson and his staff take advantage of a photo opportunity in front of a C-17 Globemaster III inside the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. The two-bay hangar is one of many base upgrades following the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    VIRIN: 210226-F-NI494-1114
    This work, Senator group photo [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    USAF
    Reserve Ready

