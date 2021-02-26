911th Airlift Wing leadership, Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson and his staff take advantage of a photo opportunity in front of a C-17 Globemaster III inside the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. The two-bay hangar is one of many base upgrades following the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6547004
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-NI494-1114
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.58 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator group photo [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
