Staff Sgt. Adam Kitta, 911th Maintenance Squadron metals technician, explains the process and benefits of metal fabrication to Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. 911th MXS metal technicians keep the 911th Airlift Wing mission ready by fabricating new metal parts for the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

