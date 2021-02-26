Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson looks at a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. Members of the 911th AW showed Robinson the changes to the base that coincided with the C-17 Globemaster III conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 13:39 Photo ID: 6547005 VIRIN: 210226-F-NI494-1043 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 16.4 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senator look around [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.