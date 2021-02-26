Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson looks at a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. Members of the 911th AW showed Robinson the changes to the base that coincided with the C-17 Globemaster III conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6547005
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-NI494-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senator look around [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
