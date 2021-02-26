Engine repair

Maj. Joe Walters, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, explains the process of changing an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III to Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. Members of the 911th Airlift Wing showed Robinson the changes to the base that coincided with the C-17 Globemaster III conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

