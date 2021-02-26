Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Engine repair [Image 4 of 6]

    Engine repair

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Maj. Joe Walters, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, explains the process of changing an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III to Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. Members of the 911th Airlift Wing showed Robinson the changes to the base that coincided with the C-17 Globemaster III conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 13:39
    Photo ID: 6547002
    VIRIN: 210226-F-NI494-1025
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 15.37 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engine repair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two-bay hangar look around
    Construction process update
    Metal fabrication
    Engine repair
    Senator group photo
    Senator look around

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    Air Force Reserve
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    USAF
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT