Maj. Joe Walters, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, explains the process of changing an engine on a C-17 Globemaster III to Pennsylvania State Sen. Devlin Robinson at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 26, 2021. Members of the 911th Airlift Wing showed Robinson the changes to the base that coincided with the C-17 Globemaster III conversion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 13:39
|Photo ID:
|6547002
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-NI494-1025
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|15.37 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engine repair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT