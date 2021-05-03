Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown [Image 1 of 5]

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, greets Oklahoma Gov.Kevin Stitt on March 5, 2021 at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma. Altus AFB is home tothe sole training units for aircrew assigned to the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46 Pegasus andKC-135 Stratotanker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 10:39
    Photo ID: 6546763
    VIRIN: 210305-F-XN197-009
    Resolution: 5984x3989
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    97th Air Mobility Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT