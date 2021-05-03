U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, greets Oklahoma Gov.Kevin Stitt on March 5, 2021 at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma. Altus AFB is home tothe sole training units for aircrew assigned to the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46 Pegasus andKC-135 Stratotanker.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6546763
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-XN197-009
|Resolution:
|5984x3989
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
LEAVE A COMMENT