U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Leard, the 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, talks to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on a C-17 Globemaster III March 5, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma. Altus AFB graduates more than 2,000 mobility Airmen annually.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6546767
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-XN197-148
|Resolution:
|5288x3525
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
This work, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
