U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, talks to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on a C-17 Globemaster III, March 5, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma. The C-17 is one of the three mobility airframes used for training at Altus AFB.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 10:39
|Photo ID:
|6546766
|VIRIN:
|210305-F-XN197-097
|Resolution:
|7493x4995
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown
LEAVE A COMMENT