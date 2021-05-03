Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Leard, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, talks to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on a C-17 Globemaster III, March 5, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma. The C-17 is one of the three mobility airframes used for training at Altus AFB.

