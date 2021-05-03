Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown

On March 5, 2021, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited Mobility's Hometown Town, the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma. During his visit, Stitt saw first-hand what it takes to train exceptional mobility Airmen on the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus, while also getting an in-depth look at 97th Maintenance Group's capabilities.
