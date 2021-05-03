Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits Mobility's Hometown

    Photo By Senior Airman Breanna Klemm | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Leard, the 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, talks to...... read more read more

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    On March 5, 2021, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited Mobility's Hometown Town, the 97th Air Mobility Wing, Altus Air Force Base Oklahoma. During his visit, Stitt saw first-hand what it takes to train exceptional mobility Airmen on the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus, while also getting an in-depth look at 97th Maintenance Group's capabilities.

