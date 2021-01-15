Master Sgt. Paul Roberts, Senior Airman Shane Russell, and Senior Airman Benjamin Meads, assigned to the 130th Engineer Installation Squadron, configure radios, perform a software setup and loading of Joint Operation Area approved frequencies for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6546616
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-F3905-0003
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
