Fifteen Joint Incident Site Communications Capabilities terminals and teams are set up by the 130th Engineer Installation Squadron for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at FedEx Field stadium in Landover, Md., Jan. 15, 2021.
|01.15.2021
|03.08.2021 09:00
|6546617
|210115-Z-F3905-0002
|2080x3120
|3 MB
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|4
|0
130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
