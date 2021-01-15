130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

Tech. Sgt. Christian Winget, 130th Engineer Installation Squadron, connects an antenna arm to the railing of a concourse ramp for the UVU-200 UHF/VHF radio antenna ensuring the operation and cross connect of local radios in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at FedEx Field stadium in Landover, Md., Jan. 15, 2021.

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US