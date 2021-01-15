Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 4]

    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Perez, 130th Engineer Installation Squadron, verifies specifications of an antenna in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at FedEx Field stadium in Landover, Md., Jan. 15, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6546614
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-F3905-0001
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    National Guard
    UTANG
    Inauguration2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT