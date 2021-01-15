Tech. Sgt. Michael Perez, 130th Engineer Installation Squadron, verifies specifications of an antenna in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at FedEx Field stadium in Landover, Md., Jan. 15, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 09:00
|Photo ID:
|6546614
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-F3905-0001
|Resolution:
|3120x2080
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
130th EIS supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
LEAVE A COMMENT