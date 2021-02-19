Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Quinton Lee 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210225-N-WS494-1012 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 25, 2021) – West Valley City, Utah native and Granger High School graduate Karina Baez is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot will be given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Valley City native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Vaccine
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    COVID-19

