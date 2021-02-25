210225-N-WS494-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) – San Diego native and Crawford High School graduate Jomar Tablada is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot will be given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 01:32 Photo ID: 6546304 VIRIN: 210225-N-WS494-1005 Resolution: 6415x4281 Size: 866.03 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Diego native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.