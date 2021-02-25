210225-N-WS494-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) – Chicago native and Moraine Valley College graduate Brent Bronzell is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot will be given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 01:32
|Photo ID:
|6546305
|VIRIN:
|210225-N-WS494-1007
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|685.86 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
Chicago native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine
