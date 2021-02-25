Chicago native serving on USS Ronald Reagan receives COVID-19 vaccine

210225-N-WS494-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) – Chicago native and Moraine Valley College graduate Brent Bronzell is serving on the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Sailors assigned to Ronald Reagan began receiving initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Jan. 7. Throughout February, Ronald Reagan Sailors who received the first shot will be given their second vaccination. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton Lee/Released)

