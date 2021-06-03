Washington Air National Guard members from the Western Air Defense Sector work together on a broadcast for the Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., March 6, 2021. The awards and presentations for 2020 were held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions and broadcast around the state to service members. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6546101
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-CH590-0041
|Resolution:
|5486x3657
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Air National Guard Awards Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
