Washington Air National Guard Awards Ceremony

Washington Air National Guard Master Sgt. Tracey Thurston (center) sings the National Anthem to begin the Washington Air National Guard Annual Awards Ceremony, broadcast from the Western Air Defense Sector, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 6, 2021. The awards and presentations for 2020 were held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions and broadcast around the state to service members. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

