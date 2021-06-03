Washington Air National Guard Awards Ceremony

Washington Air National Guard Maj. Brian Banke, a chaplain with the Western Air Defense Sector (center) delivers the opening benediction to begin the Washington Air National Guard Annual Awards Ceremony, March 6, 2021 broadcast from the Western Air Defense Sector at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The awards and presentations for 2020 were held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions and broadcast around the state to service members. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.06.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US