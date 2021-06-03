Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air National Guard Awards Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Washington Air National Guard Awards Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh address members of the Washington Air National Guard during the Annual Awards Ceremony broadcast from the Western Air Defense Sector at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 6, 2021. The awards and presentations for 2020 were held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions and broadcast around the state to service members. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Annual Awards

