Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lucas Lanczy, left, 177th Military Police Brigade, introduces Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Team Capitol staff with Col. Chris McKinney, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

