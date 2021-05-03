Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C.

U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, left, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, speaks with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general, Michigan National Guard in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out documents.)

