    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C. [Image 6 of 12]

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, left, speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William J. Walker, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 21:20
    Photo ID: 6545217
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-ME297-1004
    Location: DC, US
    This work, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C. [Image 12 of 12], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capitol Response
    Gov. Whitmer

