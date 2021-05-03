Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general, Michigan National Guard pose for a photo with Soldiers of the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

