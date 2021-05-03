Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Heritage Flight training course [Image 6 of 6]

    2021 Heritage Flight training course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, an F-22 Raptor, assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team, an F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2021. Heritage flights dramatic displays of airpower, celebrate the U.S. Air Force's past, present and future and honor the sacrifices of the Air Force men and women currently serving and those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 16:34
    VIRIN: 210305-F-SW533-1323
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
