2021 Heritage Flight training course

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, an F-22 Raptor, assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team, an F-86 Sabre and a P-51 Mustang fly in formation over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2021. Heritage flights dramatic displays of airpower, celebrate the U.S. Air Force's past, present and future and honor the sacrifices of the Air Force men and women currently serving and those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

