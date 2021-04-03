An A-1 Skyraider sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. The Skyraider was a close-air support aircraft used in Korea and Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 16:34
|Photo ID:
|6545119
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-SW533-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|19.87 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Heritage Flight training course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
