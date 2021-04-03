2021 Heritage Flight training course

An A-1 Skyraider sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. The Skyraider was a close-air support aircraft used in Korea and Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

