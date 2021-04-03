Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Heritage Flight training course [Image 3 of 6]

    2021 Heritage Flight training course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    An A-1 Skyraider sits on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. The Skyraider was a close-air support aircraft used in Korea and Vietnam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6545119
    VIRIN: 210304-F-SW533-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.87 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight training course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Heritage Flight
    DMAFB
    A-1 Skyrider

