2021 Heritage Flight training course

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Thunderbolt II, assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, performs over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. By showcasing the abilities of professional Airmen and combat advances made by the U.S. Air Force, the Heritage Flight program educates and informs the American public and gains their support for the Air Force of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

