    2021 Heritage Flight training course [Image 2 of 6]

    2021 Heritage Flight training course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Thunderbolt II, assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, performs over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 4, 2021. By showcasing the abilities of professional Airmen and combat advances made by the U.S. Air Force, the Heritage Flight program educates and informs the American public and gains their support for the Air Force of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6545118
    VIRIN: 210304-F-SW533-1301
    Resolution: 4708x3766
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Heritage Flight training course [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    Heritage Flight
    F-35A Lightning II
    Demonstration Team
    DMAFB

