    South Carolina National Guard recognizes 2021 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard recognized U.S. Army Sgt. Korey Bromery, 1-118th Infantry Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, South Carolina National Guard, as the 2021 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual five-day event designed to test Soldiers' mental and physical stamina with the state-level Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year selected from the competition. The winners of the state-level competition will compete in the regional-level Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    South Carolina National Guard recognizes 2021 Soldier of the Year
    Best Warrior Competition
    South Carolina National Guard
    Soldiers
    SCNG
    BWC
    Best Warrior Competition 2021

