    South Carolina National Guard recognizes 2021 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Spc. Flonasia Neals 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Korey Bromery, a resident of Beaufort, South Carolina, was recognized as the 2021 South Carolina National Guard Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year during the Best Warrior Competition ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021.

    The Best Warrior Competition is an annual five-day event designed to test Soldiers’ mental and physical stamina. U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from South Carolina National Guard units across the state compete in the mental and physical tasks to be selected as the state-level Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year. The state-level winners go on to compete in the regional-level Best Warrior Competition. Events include, but are not limited to, weapons qualification, land navigation, medical lanes, a board, and a 12-mile ruck march.

    Bromery is assigned to the 1-118th Infantry Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company as an indirect fire infantryman. Bromery’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Air Assault Badge, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

    Bromery’s education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.

