South Carolina National Guard recognizes 2021 Soldier of the Year

The South Carolina National Guard recognized U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Walters, 1051st Transportation Company, South Carolina National Guard, as the 2021 Soldier of the Year during the Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at McCrady Training Center in Eastover, South Carolina, March 5, 2021. The Best Warrior Competition is an annual five-day event designed to test Soldiers' mental and physical stamina with the state-level Best Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year selected from the competition. The winners of the state-level competition will compete in the regional-level Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

