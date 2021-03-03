USS Mahan Ammunition Handling

210303-N-FD648-1036 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 3, 2021) -- Gunners Mate 3rd Class Cierra La Spada, from Pittsburgh, prepares .50-caliber ammunition aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) March 3, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

