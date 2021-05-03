USS Mahan Departs Souda Bay

210305-N-FD648-1060 SOUDAY BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) – Seaman Ryan Insinger, from Dallas, right, and Kendrick McClain, From Houston, handle lines as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) departs Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

