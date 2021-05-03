Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan Departs Souda Bay [Image 19 of 21]

    USS Mahan Departs Souda Bay

    GREECE

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210305-N-FD648-1060 SOUDAY BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) – Seaman Ryan Insinger, from Dallas, right, and Kendrick McClain, From Houston, handle lines as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) departs Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

