USS Mahan Departs Souda Bay

210305-N-FD648-1084 SOUDAY BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) flies the battle ensign as she departs Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Mahan is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

