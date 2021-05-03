Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, the division Sgt. Maj. passes the division colors to Maj. Gen. Brian Winski during the division change of command ceremony, March 5, 2021, Fort Campbell, Ky. Maj. Gen. Winski relinquished command to Maj. Gen. JP McGee who assumes command of the division after serving as the director of the Army Talent Management Task Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6544658
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-WT494-004
|Resolution:
|4036x3445
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 101st Welcomes new Commanding General to the Eagles Nest [Image 42 of 42], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
