101st Welcomes new Commanding General to the Eagles Nest

Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, the division Sgt. Maj. passes the division colors to Maj. Gen. Brian Winski during the division change of command ceremony, March 5, 2021, Fort Campbell, Ky. Maj. Gen. Winski relinquished command to Maj. Gen. JP McGee who assumes command of the division after serving as the director of the Army Talent Management Task Force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

