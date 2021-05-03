101st Welcomes new Commanding General

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, incoming commander for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Maj. Gen Brian Winski honor the nation’s colors with a salute during the division change of command ceremony, March 5, 2021, at Fort Campbell, Ky. McGee is the 48th commanding general of the historic division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

