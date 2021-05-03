101st Welcomes new Commanding General

The 101st Airborne Division Band performs the division song while the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts a military fly over in honor of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) change of command ceremony, March 5, 2021, at Fort Campbell Kentucky. Maj. Gen. JP McGee assumes command from Maj. Gen. Brian Winski who is retiring after 32 years of service. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

