101st Welcomes new Commanding General

Cate McGee, wife of incoming commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Maj. Gen. JP McGee, receives a bouquet of yellow flowers during the division change of command ceremony March 5, 2021, at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Ky. The yellow flowers are given to the spouse of the incoming commanding general’s wife as a welcome gift to the division.
(U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6544655
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-SM257-014
|Resolution:
|4002x2908
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
