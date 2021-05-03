101st Welcomes new Commanding General

Cate McGee, wife of incoming commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Maj. Gen. JP McGee, receives a bouquet of yellow flowers during the division change of command ceremony March 5, 2021, at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Ky. The yellow flowers are given to the spouse of the incoming commanding general’s wife as a welcome gift to the division.



(U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

