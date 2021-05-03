Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Welcomes new Commanding General [Image 37 of 42]

    101st Welcomes new Commanding General

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Cate McGee, wife of incoming commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Maj. Gen. JP McGee, receives a bouquet of yellow flowers during the division change of command ceremony March 5, 2021, at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Ky. The yellow flowers are given to the spouse of the incoming commanding general’s wife as a welcome gift to the division.

    (U.S. Army photos by Spc. John Simpson, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6544655
    VIRIN: 210305-A-SM257-014
    Resolution: 4002x2908
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Welcomes new Commanding General [Image 42 of 42], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

