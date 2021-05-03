101st Welcomes new Commanding General

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) welcomes its 48th commanding general today as Maj. Gen. Brian Winski relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. JP McGee, March 5, 2021, during the division change of command ceremony at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Ky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6544661
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-WT494-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
