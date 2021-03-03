Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1 [Image 6 of 6]

    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dillon Proffitt, left, Q-50 radar section chief, 3d Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. James Fugate, right, fire control, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, discuss the Q-50 radar system during the Spartan Fury 21.1 training exercise, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2021. Exercise Spartan Fury demonstrates 1/12’s ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s sensors and weapons engagement zone, attain and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations.

