U.S. Army Sgt. Dillon Proffitt, left, Q-50 radar section chief, 3d Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. James Fugate, right, fire control, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, discuss the Q-50 radar system during the Spartan Fury 21.1 training exercise, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2021. Exercise Spartan Fury demonstrates 1/12’s ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s sensors and weapons engagement zone, attain and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations.
|03.03.2021
|03.05.2021 19:19
|6544569
|210303-M-VH951-0003
|6720x4480
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|4
|1
This work, Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
