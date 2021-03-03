Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1

U.S. Marines attached to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, stand by with their M777A2 Howitzer during the Spartan Fury 21.1 training exercise, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2021. Exercise Spartan Fury demonstrates our ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s sensors and weapons engagement zone, attain and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations.
