U.S. Marines attached to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, stand by with their M777A2 Howitzer during the Spartan Fury 21.1 training exercise, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2021. Exercise Spartan Fury demonstrates our ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s sensors and weapons engagement zone, attain and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6544567 VIRIN: 210303-M-VH951-0005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.09 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.