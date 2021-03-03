Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1 [Image 3 of 6]

    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    An M777A2 Howitzer manned by U.S. Marines attached to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, stands by during the Spartan Fury 21.1 training exercise, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2021. Exercise Spartan Fury demonstrates 1/12’s ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s sensors and weapons engagement zone, attain and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 19:19
    Photo ID: 6544566
    VIRIN: 210303-M-VH951-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1 [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1
    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1
    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1
    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1
    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1
    Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH Kaneohe Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT