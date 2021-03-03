Steel Rain: Army, Marines Conduct Spartan Fury 21.1

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kristefor Nikolic, fire support, 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, communicates with U.S. Marines attached to 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, during the Spartan Fury 21.1 training exercise, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, March 3, 2021. Exercise Spartan Fury demonstrates 1/12’s ability to conduct distributed operations inside an adversary’s sensors and weapons engagement zone, attain and defend key maritime terrain, and conduct sea denial in support of fleet operations.

