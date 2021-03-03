Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19 [Image 1 of 9]

    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Andrew Letizia, the principle investigator for the COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines (CHARM) study, Naval Medical Research Center, briefs Marines on the CHARM study on Camp Johnson, N.C., Mar. 3, 2021. The CHARM 2.0 study is a volunteer progression-based assessment to monitor possible health related issues as a result of COVID-19 recovery. The medical team from the research center evaluated volunteers from across multiple Camp Lejeune tenant commands. CHARM 2.0 has improved the understanding of how Naval Medicine can impact COVID-19 relief efforts as well as support the health and readiness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    This work, Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    COVID-19
    Naval Medicine Research Center

