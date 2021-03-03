Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ernesto Santa Ana, with the Naval Medical Research Center, collects blood samples from a Marine participant with the COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines (CHARM) study on Camp Johnson, N.C., Mar. 3, 2021. CHARM 2.0 is a volunteer progression-based assessment to monitor possible health related issues as a result of COVID-19 recovery. The medical team from the research center evaluated volunteers from across multiple Camp Lejeune tenant commands. CHARM 2.0 has improved the understanding of how Naval Medicine can impact COVID-19 relief efforts as well as support the health and readiness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

