Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19 [Image 7 of 9]

    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Victoria Diaz, with the Naval Medical Research Center, conducts an ultrasound of a Marine participant with the COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines (CHARM) study on Camp Johnson, N.C., Mar. 3, 2021. CHARM 2.0 is a volunteer progression-based assessment to monitor possible health related issues as a result of COVID-19 recovery. The medical team from the research center evaluated volunteers from across multiple Camp Lejeune tenant commands. CHARM 2.0 has improved the understanding of how Naval Medicine can impact COVID-19 relief efforts as well as support the health and readiness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6544216
    VIRIN: 210303-M-UG177-0008
    Resolution: 5454x3636
    Size: 9.47 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19 [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19
    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Medical Research Center continues research in fight against COVID-19

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    COVID-19
    Naval Medicine Research Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT